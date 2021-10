A Nor’easter is bringing rain and wind to Connecticut and some roads are closed.

Route 222 in Harwinton is closed by Hayden Road because a tree and wires are down, according to CT Travel Smart.

Route 53 in Danbury is closed at Elmwood Road because water is over the road.

There are also some travel delays.

There are delays on Interstate 95 North in Guilford.

The highway is congested between exits 56 and 57, according to CT Travel Smart.