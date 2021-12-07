Police Investigate Gunshots Fired in Rocky Hill; Roads Reopened

Police in Rocky Hill are investigating after shots were fired from one vehicle at another and some road closures were impacting schools.

Police said the shots were fired incident in the area of Orchard Street and Textbook Avenue and it does not appear anyone was struck.

Roads were closed in the area, but have reopened.

There were soft lockdowns at three Rocky Hills schools – Stevens Elementary School, Griswold Middle School and Rocky Hill High Schools, but they have ended and normal operations resumed at all three schools.

Dismissal will occur on schedule, but Supt. Mark Zito said in a statement on the school department website that police had blocked the section of Orchard Street, between Textbook and Fern, and it was not accessible by vehicle.

Zito said police have determined that there is no longer a threat all students and staff are safe.