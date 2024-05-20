Wilton

Multiple roads closed after reported gas leak in Wilton

By Angela Fortuna

A reported gas leak gas has resulted in the closure of multiple roads in Wilton on Monday evening.

The police department said a construction crew struck an 8-inch Eversource gas line while conducting work on Wolfpit Road near Horseshoe Road.

Authorities said the following roads will remain closed until repairs are made:

  • Wolfpit Road westbound
  • Horseshoe Road/River Road
The roads will stay closed until Eversource arrives and takes over repairs, according to police.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to help alleviate traffic congestion.

No homes or businesses in the area were evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

