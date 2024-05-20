Multiple roads closed after reported gas leak in Wilton

A reported gas leak gas has resulted in the closure of multiple roads in Wilton on Monday evening.

The police department said a construction crew struck an 8-inch Eversource gas line while conducting work on Wolfpit Road near Horseshoe Road.

Authorities said the following roads will remain closed until repairs are made:

Wolfpit Road westbound

Horseshoe Road/River Road

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The roads will stay closed until Eversource arrives and takes over repairs, according to police.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to help alleviate traffic congestion.

No homes or businesses in the area were evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.