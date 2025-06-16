Roads closed in Bristol as police investigate crash

Bristol police have closed part of Middle Street and part of Lake Avenue on Monday morning as they investigate a crash.

Officers are investigating in the area of 153 Middle St. and police said the road is closed between Mountain Road and West Gate Road.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lake Avenue is closed at Fairview Avenue for the investigation as well.

Police expect the roads to be shut down for a while and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.