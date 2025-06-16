Bristol

Roads closed in Bristol as police investigate crash

NBC Connecticut

Bristol police have closed part of Middle Street and part of Lake Avenue on Monday morning as they investigate a crash.

Officers are investigating in the area of 153 Middle St. and police said the road is closed between Mountain Road and West Gate Road.

Lake Avenue is closed at Fairview Avenue for the investigation as well.

Police expect the roads to be shut down for a while and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

