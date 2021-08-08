2 Dead in Enfield Homicide Situation; Active Police Investigation Underway

Two people are dead after concerned neighbors heard a disturbance and called police in Enfield, according to police.

A neighbor called for a well-being check at approximately 6:30 p.m. after hearing sounds of a disturbance, police said. The incident happened in the area of 17B Alden Ave., which police describe as a residential area of town.

Officers responded to the scene within four minutes and found an unconscious man and injured woman. Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said both individuals are adults, but they would not provide their names or ages at this time.

No one has been charged in connection to their deaths, according to authorities.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nearby streets were shut down to pedestrian and vehicular traffic as officials conducted their investigation.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, according to police.

Officials said they will be active in the area and knocking on doors into the morning hours to see if anyone knows anything about what transpired.

The State Police Major Crimes Squad will be working with Enfield police throughout the night. Officials said this is a very active and ongoing investigation.