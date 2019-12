8 plum tomatoes

1 small red onion

6 cloves of garlic

1 jalapeno

1/2 bunch cilantro

1/2 cup raisins - plumped in hot water

2 tablespoons of lime juice

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

Roast the tomatoes, onion, garlic and jalapeno in a dry pan in a pre-heated oven at 450 degrees for 15 minutes.

Place in the blender with the cilantro, raisins, lime juice and salt.

Puree until smooth. Taste and adjust with salt if needed.

Serve with baked tortilla.

This recipe makes about 1 quart.