Robber Incapacitated Man With Stun Gun at Bristol Store

A robber used a stun gun to incapacitate a man as he was leaving a store in Bristol Saturday night and stole his belongings, according to police who are investigating the robbery.

Police said the victim is an older man.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Walmart, at 1400 Farmington Ave., at 8:19 p.m. Saturday and learned that the man had been putting groceries in his vehicle when another man approached and used a stun gun to incapacitate him and steal his belongings, police said.

The assailant was seen getting into the passenger seat of a black SUV and left, police said.

Witnesses are asked to contact Bristol Police.

