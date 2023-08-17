Robber pointed gun at clerk during robbery at Newington 7-Eleven: police

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Newington Wednesday night.

Police said officers responded to the convenience store at 461 New Britain Ave. just after 11 p.m. after a masked robber holding a gun jumped over the counter, pointed it at the clerk and stole cash from the register.

No injuries were reported.

The robber was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, white sneakers and a black face covering, police said. He left in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.