Robbers Steal Thousands of Narcotics From Rite Aid in Monroe: Police

Police are investigating after masked robbers stole thousands of narcotic pills from a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Monroe Wednesday.

Police said four males who were wearing ski masks and face coverings entered the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 508 Monroe Turnpike at 3:39 p.m. and ordered employees to open the safe where narcotics are kept.

They then took what was in the safe, which police said included thousands of pills of various narcotics, and left.Police said they left in a black sedan and headed north on Monroe Turnpike, or RT 111.

Police from Monroe, as well as surrounding towns that were notified by dispatchers, were unable to locate the vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows the males exiting the pharmacy in a black Volkswagen Jetta with New York license plates, police said.

No weapons were used and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Detective Division at 203-261-3622.

In June, Milford police said they were looking for three people who stole $15,000 worth of narcotics from a Rite Aid Pharmacy in their town.