Robbers with knife, machete taken into custody after robbery at East Haven smoke shop: police

East Haven police took two people into custody after an armed robbery at a smoke shop and a foot chase after the robbery on Tuesday.

Two people robbed the Planet ZAZA Smoke Shop at 744 Foxon Road just after 4 p.m., police said.

The employee who called 911 said a person with a knife and one with a machete had just robbed the business and left on Foxon Road, heading toward New Haven.

Police determined that two men had gone into the smoke shop and tried to buy something, but the credit card was declined.

As the two men tried to leave the store with the items without paying for them, store employees followed them and that led to a fight in the parking lot where one of the suspects swung a knife at one of the employees, police said.

Then the two suspects went back into the smoke shop with a large machete and one of the men chased an employee through the parking lot, police said.

The employee dropped the bag of merchandise as he ran away and one of the suspects picked up the bag and left, police said.

Officers arrived and took one suspect into custody right away. The other led police on a chase through several backyards and was taken into custody after he was found hiding in a wooded area on Michael Street, police said.

An officer and police dog located the machete that was used in the robbery.

No serious injuries were reported.