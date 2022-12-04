Robbery at Gas Station in Town of Groton Under Investigation

Groton Town Police are investigating after a robbery at a gas station on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the Henny Penny on the Gold Star Highway around 7:15 p.m. after getting a report of a robbery.
According to investigators, a man entered the business, reportedly brandished a knife and demanded money. He then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area in a vehicle before police arrived.
The man is described as having short black hair and black facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt with white writing.
Authorities believe the man fled in a black, four-door sedan that was being driven by a woman.
Officers are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (860) 441-6716.
No injuries were reported.
