Robbery at Gas Station in Town of Groton Under Investigation

Groton Town Police are investigating after a robbery at a gas station on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Henny Penny on the Gold Star Highway around 7:15 p.m. after getting a report of a robbery.

According to investigators, a man entered the business, reportedly brandished a knife and demanded money. He then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area in a vehicle before police arrived.

The man is described as having short black hair and black facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt with white writing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities believe the man fled in a black, four-door sedan that was being driven by a woman.

Officers are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (860) 441-6716.

No injuries were reported.