Groton

Robbery at Gas Station in Town of Groton Under Investigation

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Groton Town Police are investigating after a robbery at a gas station on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Henny Penny on the Gold Star Highway around 7:15 p.m. after getting a report of a robbery.

According to investigators, a man entered the business, reportedly brandished a knife and demanded money. He then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area in a vehicle before police arrived.

The man is described as having short black hair and black facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt with white writing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities believe the man fled in a black, four-door sedan that was being driven by a woman.

Officers are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Local

West Hartford 60 mins ago

1,800 People to Participate in Annual Blue Back Mitten Run in West Hartford

small business 2 hours ago

Face the Facts: Providing More Resources to Small Businesses in Connecticut

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712 or the Criminal Investigation Division at (860) 441-6716.

No injuries were reported.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

GrotonGroton Town Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us