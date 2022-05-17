Robbery at West Hartford Store Leads to Pursuit, Arrests: Police

A shoplifting incident at The Home Depot in West Hartford led to a police pursuit on Interstate 84 and resulted in the arrest of three people, officials said.

Police said they were called to the store at about 9 a.m. for a report of an active shoplifting incident. Home Depot Loss Prevention employees tried to stop the two thieves but they continued walking away toward a car in the parking lot.

Authorities said a brief struggle took place as employees tried to recover a cart with the stolen merchandise. One of the thieves allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the loss prevention employees.

The thieves then loaded the merchandise into a black Land Rover with the help of the female driver, and got onto New Park Avenue, police said.

Officials found the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver engaged officers in pursuit, they said. The car got into I-84 heading towards Hartford.

The gun that was displayed during the robbery was thrown from the car and onto the highway during the pursuit. It was later determined that the weapon was a facsimile firearm, according to officials.

The suspect vehicle was found in the area of Capen Street and Vine Street in Hartford. The thieves and driver were taken into custody without incident.

No injuries or traffic accidents were reported during the incident.

The three individuals are all facing charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 860-570-8969 or emailing whpdtips@westhartford.gov.