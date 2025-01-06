New England Patriots

Robert Kraft to hold news conference following Jerod Mayo firing

The news conference will be streamed here at 1 p.m.

By Munashe Kwangwari

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft makes a statement during a news conference Monday, Jan. 26, 2015, in Chandler, Ariz. The Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks in NFL football Super Bowl XLIX Sunday, Feb. 1, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Eyes across New England have turned to Gillette Stadium, after the Patriots parted ways with head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season on the job.

The announcement came less than five hours after New England defeated the Buffalo Bills during their season finale on Sunday — but that victory could have been the nail in the coffin behind the decision to fire Mayo.

In a letter, Robert Kraft said it was one of the hardest decisions he's had to make. He's known Mayo for 17 years, but Kraft wrote that the trajectory of the team's performance did not ascend as he would've hoped.

The New England Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season with the team.
Mayo now becomes the first Patriots head coach since Rod Rust in 1990 to be fired after a single season.

In some ways, it was a little ironic coming directly after a win. The Patriots beat the Bills at Gillette 23 to 16.

It was a win that felt more like a loss, though. The Pats now no longer have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New England will likely get fourth pick after Sunday's win.

Kraft is expected to hold a news conference Monday at 1 p.m. You can watch live right here at that time.

