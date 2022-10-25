new haven

Robots Are Now Delivering Food Around the Southern CT State University Campus

The robots, called Kiwibots, are available to students through an app

Southern CT State University

It's an upgraded food delivery service-turned college students' dream come true.

Students will now be able to place an order from a restaurant of their choice through the food management company Sodexo, and so-called Kiwibots deliver it right to your door.

The app, called "Everyday," allows Southern Connecticut State University students to place food orders. A robot will pick up the food and deliver it to the selected drop-off location on campus.

Over a dozen Kiwibots will be capable of making deliveries from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Users will be able to track the order and follow the robot's location in real-time. Once the order arrives, all students have to do is open the lid and enjoy their food.

About 15 robots are already delivering food to students at the University of Southern Maine.

"To ensure safe operations of campus, Kiwibot relies on the most advanced technology and a semi-autonomous driving system," an SCSU spokesperson said.

The robots utilize a virtual visualization of the world using high-tech sensors, reflective flags, night lights and a range lidar, officials said.

The university said supervisors will be on watch if needed. To learn more about Kiwibots and to see them in action, click here.

