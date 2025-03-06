Rock legend honored with inaugural Governor's Award for Excellence

A four-time Grammy winner and Rolling Stones founding member was honored in Westport Wednesday for contributions to the State of Connecticut.

Keith Richards was the first recipient of the Governor’s Award of Excellence, along with a key to the state.

“What do you think you are in a public library or something? You can do better than that,” said Bill Harmer, executive director of the Westport Library, encouraging the public library crowd to sound a little more like a rock concert.

A fitting welcome for a rock legend.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“This award of cultural and civic excellence, it was created customized for Keith Richards so I could introduce Keith Richards,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

The Rolling Stones' own Richards was given the inaugural “Governor's Medal of Excellence” for contributions to the Connecticut community. He has been a resident since 1985.

Lamont noted the award is meant to celebrate someone whose contributions enrich Connecticut’s cultural and civic life.

“He has been an amazing member of the community, you talk to folks at Luke's Café, you talk to folks at the Ridgefield Playhouse, you hear what Bill said about, what it means for folks with special disabilities and what Keith has meant,” Lamont said.

His contributions of note include service to the organization SPHERE, enhancing the lives of adults with disabilities, and the Prospect Theatre which offers meaningful employment through the magic of film.

The governor took a moment to also acknowledge his own political compass was inspired by Richards and the Stones.

“It’s a tricky time up at the legislature right now and there are 187 legislators and I am not spending enough for any of them, we are increasing the budget by a billion dollars, and they say not nearly enough and I say 'Keith, what do I do, what should I do, what should I tell them?'” Lamont said, which queued the Rolling Stones hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

“You are at a loss for words when you have something like this around your neck,” Richards said right after receiving the medal.

He went on to say Connecticut became home after a desire to get his kids out of New York City. But he fell in love with the Nutmeg state.

“The kids grew up great, incredibly happy, especially things like this because you don’t get them every day,” Richards said.

Richards himself was a man of few words, but took the opportunity to thank people in the place that has become home.

“Thank you to you all, thank you to the State of Connecticut,” Richards said.

And while the event itself was a chance to honor the longtime Connecticut resident with a track record of uplifting his community, the Westport Public Library offered him something as well.

“Your own newly minted Westport library card,” Harmer said.

The medal itself was a homage to Connecticut. It was designed by Connecticut State Trooper Danny Carvalho and built by the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology.

The ribbon that went with it was designed and sewn by Enfield-based fashion designer Justin Haynes.