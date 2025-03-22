‘Rock Your Socks' event in New Haven celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Chapel Haven Schleifer Center in New Haven used the global awareness day to support the Lots of Socks campaign.

Participants had the chance to get creative with sock-themed art activities, a fashion show and open mic night. The idea is to pick a pair of mismatched socks, start a conversation and advocate for the rights and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome.

Chapel Haven is a transition program that helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live independently and find employment opportunities in the state.

“I mean, every day we have adults at Chapel Haven who are living independent, self-determined lives and that includes our individuals with Down Syndrome” said Catherine Sullivan-DeCarlo, the vice president of admissions and marketing for Chapel Haven Schleifer Center. “