New Haven

‘Rock Your Socks' event in New Haven celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Organizations across Connecticut celebrated World Down Syndrome Day on Friday.

By Taylor Kinzler

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chapel Haven Schleifer Center in New Haven used the global awareness day to support the Lots of Socks campaign.

Participants had the chance to get creative with sock-themed art activities, a fashion show and open mic night. The idea is to pick a pair of mismatched socks, start a conversation and advocate for the rights and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Chapel Haven is a transition program that helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live independently and find employment opportunities in the state.

“I mean, every day we have adults at Chapel Haven who are living independent, self-determined lives and that includes our individuals with Down Syndrome” said Catherine Sullivan-DeCarlo, the vice president of admissions and marketing for Chapel Haven Schleifer Center. “

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us