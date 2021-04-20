Rocker Steven Van Zandt to Join Gov. Lamont at News Briefing

Rocker Steven Van Zandt will make a special appearance during a news conference in Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon.

Van Zandt, who might be best as "Little Steven" of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band fame, will join Gov. Ned Lamont for a news briefing at 1 p.m. held on Zoom for an announcement about an initiative to engage Connecticut school students in academics.

Connecticut Education Acting Deputy Commissioner Desi Nesmith and Connecticut’s Chief Academic Officer Irene Parisi will also take part in the news conference.

Van Zandt is no stranger to Connecticut.

In 2019, the Connecticut Education Association announced a collaboration with TeachRock, an "arts integration curriculum" created by the Rock ‘n Roll Forever Foundation, which Van Zandt founded.