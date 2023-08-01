Rocket launch will be visible from Connecticut tonight

People in Connecticut will have a chance to catch a glimpse of a rocket launch Tuesday night.

NASA has planned a launch of an Antares rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

The launch is scheduled for 8:31 p.m. EDT.

The rocket will be visible in Connecticut about 2 minutes after the launch.

It will be carrying a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft on a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

If you want to try and check it out, you should look low in the sky to the southwest just after launch time.

Skies should be clear here for the launch.

Try to find an area without much light pollution for your best chance to see tonight's launch.

You can watch a livestream of the launch here.