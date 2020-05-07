Rockledge, Buena Vista Golf Courses in West Hartford to Reopen

Rockledge Golf Club and Buena Vista Golf Course will reopen to the public on Sunday, West Hartford officials announced.

The Town of West Hartford opted to reopen the courses after seeing unregulated activity. There will be restrictions in place, including social distancing requirements, online tee time registration, credit card only transactions, and single-use carts. Everyone will be required to wear a face covering during check-in or anytime they are near the clubhouse or starter shack.

The pro shops, clubhouse, snack bar and restaurant at Rockledge remain closed, but restrooms will be open.

CDC recommendations of staying 6 feet apart will be enforced before, during and after play, and golfers will be asked to arrive just before their scheduled tee time and wait on the driveway until they're called.

The town has also implemented other safety measures to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, including removing rakes from bunkers and no use of ball washers.

Online booking will open on Friday morning at 10 a.m. Tee times will be spaced 10 minutes apart. After the reopening weekend, reservations can be made seven days in advance for week days and four days in advance for weekends and holidays, opening daily at 6 a.m. There will be no lottery system.

Town officials are encouraging golfers to walk, but carts will be available at Rockledge and must be paid for in advance. There will be no carts available at Buena Vista for the time being.

For more information, click here.