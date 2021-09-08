Rocky Hill Farmer Frustrated by Flooding

The onslaught of heavy rain this season has left one farm owner frustrated and weighing future options.

Lisa Gilbert of Gilbert Farm in Rocky Hill posted on Facebook Wednesday showing her muddy, flooded fields. She said they've seen around 30 inches of rainfall in the last two months.

"While slopping through the mud almost on a daily basis in search of the best possible vegetables we can find to put out on our roadside stand. It has not been an easy feat to say the least!" She wrote.

NBC Connecticut covered flooding at Gilbert Farm twice back in July. Gilbert, a fifth-generation farmer, said back then they were already seeing crop loss and trying to find ways to adjust their fall planting plans because of all that rain.

Some farmers along the Connecticut River fear they may lose their crops if river levels keep rising.

In Wednesday's post Gilbert said they would be closing for the season on Sept. 30, a sad end to a poor season.

"For those of you who came out and supported us this year, we greatly appreciated it!! This old girl needs to rest, reflect on what happened this year, and decide on how to move forward! Thank you everyone!"