Rocky Hill farmers optimistic heading into growing season, following 2023 floods

Farms along the Connecticut River and across the state are still making a comeback from last year’s devastating July flooding that ruined millions of dollars worth of crops. Some farmers are even reporting this year is off to a wet start.

“We are going to give it everything we got this year,” said Lisa Gilbert with Gilbert farms.

They kicked off the year selling flowers at their farm stand. They are still recovering from last year’s losses, but optimistic about the year ahead. They lost about 30 acres of crops last year down along the Connecticut River when it jumped its banks.

“With this farming industry you have to roll with the punches because it will definitely keep you humble,” said Gilbert.

Rolling with the punches meant acquiring some new land to plant their crops uphill from the river. The plan is to plant some crops like sweet corn, tomatoes, and others on higher ground, and save planting down along the river until she absolutely must.

Though she has a new plan for 2024, her message of buying local is the same as it was in 2023.

“With the support for the community with people finding out what happened to the local farmers in the Connecticut River Valley, people were stepping up,” said Gilbert.

That message, echoed by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

“If you haven’t gotten out, now is the time to start doing that, you start seeing all those fresh products,” said Rebecca Eddy with the Connecticut Department of Agriculture. “Going out to a farmers market, a farm store, buying those fresh local products.”

In April, the state rolled out almost $1.5 million to 20 farms to support climate resiliency projects to prepare for future flooding.

But in the short term, Eddy says it's always a good year to support local farms.

The governor's office estimated a total loss of roughly $21 million in crops from flooding alone last year. That money needs to be made up.

“Know you are putting dollars back into the local economy that are stimulating these farm businesses and providing jobs for your neighbors,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert says she saw firsthand the benefit of community support and remains optimistic for the coming year because of it.

“I think with all of that support and positive energy coming from the community, that was what got me through last year,” said Gilbert.

Up the road, Hayes Farm also felt the assist when some surplus feed was given to them from a neighboring farm so he could feed his cattle.

He lost acres and acres of corn and hay when the river flooded last year. With the loss of feed, he sold a third of his herd.

“We are here, trying it again,” said Francis Whelan.

We caught up with him as he prepared to plant another round of corn again this year. He is still planting along the river.

“Everyone down here is having the same problem,” said Whelan describing a tough spring already for riverfront farmers.

He said consistent measurable rainfall in the river valley has left the soil wet and hard to work. But he is staying optimistic for the growing season.

“We are taking another shot, gambling again and doing what we can do down here with our crops,” said Whelan.

According to the Department of Agriculture, there have been consistent hard years dating back a few years, that have included drought, flooding, and a late May frost in 2023. They have curated resources for farmers having a hard time on a state website.

“Sometimes it is weather related, sometimes its succession planning, sometimes its securing the land you need,” said Eddy, reminding people of how many sources of stress farmers can face. “There are a lot of different variables in farming that might not be similar challenges in other sectors in businesses.”

Back out in the fields along the river, Whelan offers the same message to Connecticut residents as Gilbert -- think of your neighbors when you consider buying food.

“It’s going to help us all to stay in business and it’s a great source of healthy local foods for you,” he said.