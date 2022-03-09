Rocky Hill Fire Department Mourning Loss of Fire Captain

The Rocky Hill Fire Department is mourning a line of duty death within the department.

Officials said Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre had been battling work-related cancer for the last several months and has passed away.

Lamarre served the Rocky Hill Fire Department for 27 years in many roles, including as a career apparatus mechanic, according to officials.

Lamarre was a proud U.S. Army veteran and was very active in the Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill as a chaplain, the fire department said.

Final arrangements have not been released.