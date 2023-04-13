Rocky Hill Police Get Complaints About Racist Flyers Scattered on Lawns

It wasn't hard to find little slips paper in front of houses on Valley View Drive in Rocky Hill.

Though tiny, papers containing messages of hate are scattered across people's lawns in town.

"This is not reflective of this town. This surprises me that this would be going on because it's not what Rocky Hill is about," said Douglas Russell, who found the papers on his property.

The flyers read "Black Crimes Matter" and "Defend White Communities". They also promote a Neo-Nazi group, which has chapters throughout New England, according to the Anti-Defamation League's website.

"These are instigators coming into town trying to cause a problem that's not there. We're a very diverse and inclusive community that have strong values. I believe that's why people are so concerned and received so many calls," said Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan, of the Rocky Hill Police Department.

Sgt. Foss-Rugan says the department received dozens of calls Wednesday.

Rocky Hill police says it's unclear how or when these papers were distributed, but they believe no one was specifically targeted. They advise the community to throw these fliers away and contact police.

But that isn't the only thing you can do. Corrie Betts, Chairman of Connecticut's NAACP, says you can report it to state's Hate Crimes Advisory Council.

"We analyze, collect data, look for programming and really look to educate communities on what hate crimes are right, because a lot of people don't know, like, even this, you know, having flyers, that's a hate crime," said Betts.

"I've never seen anything like it, " said Russell. "Rocky Hill, over the past 10 years or so, has become a wonderfully diverse community. This runs completely contrary to all of that, and I'm disappointed."

Betts says it's crucial for the community to report situations like these, and talk about them too.

"I think what's happening -- Individuals aren't talking about it, right? They don't think is happening in their neighborhoods, but it's right there in their neighborhoods. You just don't know who it is, and you never know, right?" said Betts.

NBC Connecticut reached out to neighboring police departments, including Newington and Wethersfield, to see if they have had similar complaints about the flyers, but we did not hear back.