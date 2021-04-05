Rocky Hill

No Danger Found After Suspicious Package Delivered to Rocky Hill School: Police

A suspicious package that prompted an evacuation at the Myrtle Stevens Elementary School in Rocky Hill on Monday was determined to be safe.

Police said the package arrived in the US Mail to the school on Orchard Street around 3 p.m. It was immediately considered suspicious and authorities evacuated the school as a precaution.

Police, the Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Department, state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Connecticut State Police all responded to investigate.

No injuries were reported and police say no student ever had contact with the package, which was deemed to be not a threat.

