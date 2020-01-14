Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill Police Try to ID Armed Robbery Suspect

Rocky Hill Police

Police are searching for a man who they said was involved in an armed robbery in Rocky Hill early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Waterchase Drive around 2:11 a.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect is approximately 35 to 40 years of age and is approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Local

new haven 4 hours ago

Senator Murphy Tweet Celebrates New Haven Pizza

silver alert 3 hours ago

Woman With Medical Issues Reported Missing From Hartford Found Safe

Investigators said he was wearing a navy blue-colored hooded sweatshirt with the Patriots emblem across the front upper portion of the sweatshirt. He also was wearing light blue jeans with light-colored footwear.

The man also had thick black-rimmed glasses and light shadowy facial hair, authorities added.

He was holding what appears to be a black revolver with a black grip in his right hand, officers said.

Anyone with information on the man's identity, please contact Detective Bongiovanni at (860) 258-2050.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us