Rocky Hill Police Try to ID Armed Robbery Suspect

Police are searching for a man who they said was involved in an armed robbery in Rocky Hill early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Waterchase Drive around 2:11 a.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, the suspect is approximately 35 to 40 years of age and is approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Investigators said he was wearing a navy blue-colored hooded sweatshirt with the Patriots emblem across the front upper portion of the sweatshirt. He also was wearing light blue jeans with light-colored footwear.

The man also had thick black-rimmed glasses and light shadowy facial hair, authorities added.

He was holding what appears to be a black revolver with a black grip in his right hand, officers said.

Anyone with information on the man's identity, please contact Detective Bongiovanni at (860) 258-2050.