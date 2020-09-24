Rocky Hill Police Determine Van Incident Near School Was a Misunderstanding

Rocky Hill police said Thursday the investigation into an incident of a van approaching students walking to Griswold Middle School determined it was a misunderstanding.

The students reported a van with a "Carrying School Children" sign on it approached them as they were walking to Griswold Middle School on Wednesday morning and the driver offered them a ride.

It was initially thought the van was not associated with the school district's contracted transportation service, according to police.

During their investigation, police found the van was from a legitimate transportation company that was being used to transport students to a magnet school in a different town.

The driver believed the students were supposed to be on her van, police said.