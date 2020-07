Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme has closed for the day after reaching capacity on Saturday.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the park's parking lot reached capacity around 9 a.m.

It is now closed to new visitors.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for the risk of high heat and humidity on Sunday and Monday.