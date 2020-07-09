state parks

Rocky Neck State Park at Capacity

Visitors gather at Rocky Neck State Park in May.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic is at capacity Thursday morning ahead of what's expected to feel like a brutally hot day.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 90 degrees. That heat paired with dew points in the 70s will make it feel like close to 97 in parts of the state.

Rocky Neck reached capacity around 10 a.m.

State parks are still being kept at reduced capacity due to social distancing guidelines. On top of that, some shoreline beaches were forced to close due to a sewage spill in the Mill River in Hamden.

For updates on what state parks are at capacity, click here.

This article tagged under:

state parksweathersocial distancingbeaches
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us