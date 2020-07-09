Rocky Neck State Park at Capacity

Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic is at capacity Thursday morning ahead of what's expected to feel like a brutally hot day.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 90 degrees. That heat paired with dew points in the 70s will make it feel like close to 97 in parts of the state.

Rocky Neck reached capacity around 10 a.m.

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme,CT is closed due to Parking Lot Full To Capacity

State parks are still being kept at reduced capacity due to social distancing guidelines. On top of that, some shoreline beaches were forced to close due to a sewage spill in the Mill River in Hamden.

