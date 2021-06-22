Rocky Neck State Park Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria in Water

The swimming area of Rocky Neck State Park is closed for swimming after the water tested positive for certain bacteria.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection collects water samples at state parks and beaches each week and has them tested for bacteria. Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, so those results are separate.

The indicator bacteria found in the tests do not cause disease, but they are a tool used to test for possible contamination in the water.

Rocky Neck will be retested Wednesday. It will remain closed pending the results of that test.

State Parks Open for Swimming

Hammonasset Beach State Park Madison

Sherwood Island State Park Westport

Silver Sands State Park Milford

Black Rock State Park Watertown

Burr Pond State Park Torrington

Chatfield Hollow State Park Killingworth

Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) Chester

Day Pond State Park Colchester

Gardner Lake State Park Salem

Gay City State Park Hebron

Hopeville Pond State Park Griswold

Indian Well State Park Shelton

Lake Waramaug State Park Kent

Mount Tom State Park Litchfield

Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) Voluntown

Quaddick State Park Thompson

Squantz Pond State Park New Fairfield

Stratton Brook State Park Simsbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park Middlefield

Wharton Brook State Park Wallingford

State Parks Closed for Swimming