Rocky Neck State Park Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria in Water

The swimming area of Rocky Neck State Park is closed for swimming after the water tested positive for certain bacteria.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection collects water samples at state parks and beaches each week and has them tested for bacteria. Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, so those results are separate.
The indicator bacteria found in the tests do not cause disease, but they are a tool used to test for possible contamination in the water.
Local
Rocky Neck will be retested Wednesday. It will remain closed pending the results of that test.
State Parks Open for Swimming
- Hammonasset Beach State Park Madison
- Sherwood Island State Park Westport
- Silver Sands State Park Milford
- Black Rock State Park Watertown
- Burr Pond State Park Torrington
- Chatfield Hollow State Park Killingworth
- Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) Chester
- Day Pond State Park Colchester
- Gardner Lake State Park Salem
- Gay City State Park Hebron
- Hopeville Pond State Park Griswold
- Indian Well State Park Shelton
- Lake Waramaug State Park Kent
- Mount Tom State Park Litchfield
- Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) Voluntown
- Quaddick State Park Thompson
- Squantz Pond State Park New Fairfield
- Stratton Brook State Park Simsbury
- Wadsworth Falls State Park Middlefield
- Wharton Brook State Park Wallingford
State Parks Closed for Swimming
- Mashamoquet Brook State Park, Pomfret (closed due to maintenance)
- Rocky Neck State Park