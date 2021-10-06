Rollout of Statewide Online and Retail Sports Betting Delayed

The launch of Connecticut's statewide online and retail sports betting has been delayed, the Department of Consumer Protection confirmed Wednesday.

The rollout was planned for Thursday, October 7, but state officials said Wednesday that they had not finalized all the details.

"We are working with the licensees to ensure their platforms are certified and in compliance with the regulations prior to launch. As such, no date has been set but we do not anticipate it to be a lengthy delay," Kaitlyn Krasselt, a spokesperson for the Department of Consumer Protection, said in an email.

Sports betting began at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun last week. The Mashantucket Pequot Tribe is working with Draft Kings while the Mohegan Tribal Nation chose FanDuel to operate its sports betting.

