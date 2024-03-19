Part of I-691 West closed in Southington after dump truck rollover

A portion of Interstate 691 West is closed in Southington after a dump truck rolled over.
Several emergency vehicles have responded to the scene.
A lane of traffic remains closed between exits 5 and 7. At one point, the entire highway was shut down.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area because debris is scattered across the road.
No additional information was immediately available.
