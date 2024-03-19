Part of I-691 West closed in Southington after dump truck rollover

A portion of Interstate 691 West is closed in Southington after a dump truck rolled over.

Several emergency vehicles have responded to the scene.

A lane of traffic remains closed between exits 5 and 7. At one point, the entire highway was shut down.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area because debris is scattered across the road.

#cttraffic Motorists are advised to avoid I-691 westbound between exits 5 and 7 following a rollover accident in which debris is scattered over the roadway. Lanes are closed, please see alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 19, 2024

No additional information was immediately available.