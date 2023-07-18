Farmington

Rollover crash brings down wires in Farmington

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A rollover crash has brought down wires on a road in Farmington on Tuesday morning.

Police said the one-car rollover is on Meadow Road. The collision brought wires down in the area.

Meadow Road is closed from Garden Street to New Britain Avenue.

Local traffic for Red Oak Hill Road up to Tunxis Mead Park should use the New Britain Avenue side for access.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

According to police, one person was removed from the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Farmington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us