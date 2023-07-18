Rollover crash brings down wires in Farmington

A rollover crash has brought down wires on a road in Farmington on Tuesday morning.

Police said the one-car rollover is on Meadow Road. The collision brought wires down in the area.

Meadow Road is closed from Garden Street to New Britain Avenue.

Local traffic for Red Oak Hill Road up to Tunxis Mead Park should use the New Britain Avenue side for access.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

According to police, one person was removed from the vehicle. No injuries were reported.