Injuries reported in rollover crash on I-91 South in Middletown

Injuries have been reported after a rollover crash on Interstate 91 South in Middletown on Sunday morning and part of the highway remains closed.

The highway is currently closed between exits 20 and 19. Traffic is building in the area.

One car has rolled over and someone was ejected, according to a post on Facebook by Westfield Fire Department.

State police said injuries have been reported and at least one person has been transported to the hospital. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Authorities have not given an estimate for when the highway will reopen. Anyone in the area should expect delays.