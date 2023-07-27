Rollover crash closed lane on Route 15 in Woodbridge

A vehicle rolled over on Route 15, near exit 60, Thursday morning.

State police said the left lane was shut down at exit 60 in Hamden and the CTRoads.org website said the left lane was closed on both the northbound and southbound sides between exits 59 and 60, in Woodbridge.

State police urged drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays, but the scene has since cleared.

#CTTraffic RT 15 Northbound in the area of Exit 60 in Hamden - the Left Lane is shut down for a rollover collision. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 27, 2023

