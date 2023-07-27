Rollover crash closed lane on Route 15 in Woodbridge

A vehicle rolled over on Route 15, near exit 60, Thursday morning.
State police said the left lane was shut down at exit 60 in Hamden and the CTRoads.org website said the left lane was closed on both the northbound and southbound sides between exits 59 and 60, in Woodbridge.
State police urged drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays, but the scene has since cleared.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.