Hartford

Rollover Crash Closes Lanes on I-84 West in Hartford

CT DOT

A rollover crash has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the three right lanes are closed between exits 48 and 47.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Authorities have not released details about any possible injuries.

Anyone in the area is encouraged to use alternate routes and should expect traffic delays.

