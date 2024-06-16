Rollover crash closes Park Road in West Hartford

A rollover crash has closed part of Park Road in West Hartford on Sunday and the area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Police said a car hit a pole and rolled over on Park Road. During the collision, the pole was reportedly knocked down and there are now wires on the road.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Park Road is currently closed from Jessamine Street to Quaker Lane South. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.