Windsor

Rollover Crash With Serious Injuries Closes I-91 South in Windsor

A rollover crash with serious injuries has closed Interstate 91 south in Windsor on Monday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the vehicle overturned between exits 38 and 37.

The southbound side of the highway near exit 38 is closed at this time. Delays are building and there is at least three miles of backups behind it.

According to state police, serious injuries are reported.

It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

