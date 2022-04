A rollover crash has closed part of Route 2 East in Glastonbury on Saturday.

State police said the highway is closed between exits 11 and 12.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the crash.

According to troopers, the weather was bad in the area when the crash happened.

There's no word on when the area will reopen.