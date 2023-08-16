Cromwell

Rollover crash closes Route 9 South in Cromwell

Connecticut Department of Transportation

Route 9 South is closed in Cromwell because of a crash.

Route 9 South is closed near exit 27 after a box truck rolled over, according to police.

The CTRoads.org website says the highway is closed between exits 27 and 24.

Injuries are reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and to take a different route.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Cromwell
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us