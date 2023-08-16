Rollover crash closes Route 9 South in Cromwell

Route 9 South is closed in Cromwell because of a crash.

Route 9 South is closed near exit 27 after a box truck rolled over, according to police.

The CTRoads.org website says the highway is closed between exits 27 and 24.

Injuries are reported.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and to take a different route.