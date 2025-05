A rollover crash in Brookfield early Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to a rollover crash with entrapment on Tower Road around 1:15 a.m.

According to fire officials, one person was transported to Danbury Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.