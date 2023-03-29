Rollover Crash Takes Down Pole, Wires on Queen Street in Southington

A rollover crash has closed part of Queen Street in Southington on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle landed on its side and appears to have taken down a pole and wires.

The wires are down across the road near the intersection with Town Line Road.

It's unclear how long it will take to repair the pole and wires.

Both sides of the road are closed at this time.

There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Authorities have not said if anyone is injured in the crash.