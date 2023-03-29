Southington

Rollover Crash Takes Down Pole, Wires on Queen Street in Southington

NBC Universal, Inc.

A rollover crash has closed part of Queen Street in Southington on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle landed on its side and appears to have taken down a pole and wires.

The wires are down across the road near the intersection with Town Line Road.

It's unclear how long it will take to repair the pole and wires.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both sides of the road are closed at this time.

There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Authorities have not said if anyone is injured in the crash.

Local

Plainfield 2 hours ago

1 Adult, 2 Children Injured in Plainfield Crash

connecticut weather 3 hours ago

Beautiful Day Today, Snow Squalls and Flash Freeze a Concern Overnight

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us