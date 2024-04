A tanker truck rollover has closed a ramp on Interstate 691 in Cheshire.

State police said the I-691 East exit 7 entrance ramp in Cheshire has been shut down after a rollover and minor injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

#CTTraffic Update - I-691 Eastbound Exit #7 entrance ramp in Cheshire remains shut down for a rollover collision involving a tanker truck. Minor injuries have been reported. The entrance ramp is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 18, 2024

