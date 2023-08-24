Waterbury

Recreational vehicle rolls over on I-84 West in Waterbury

Connecticut Department of Transporation

A recreational vehicle has rolled over on Interstate 84 West in Waterbury and two lanes are closed.

CTRoads.org says a recreational vehicle rolled over around 12:30 p.m. between exits 18 and 17. The left and center lane are closed.

Images from the scene show a large amount of debris on the highway.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
