Roof partially collapses after fire at commercial building in Durham

A roof partially collapsed after a fire at a commercial building in Durham on Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to Airline Road after an alarm in the building went off. No hazardous materials were inside.

According to fire officials, there is damage to the rear of the building and part of the roof collapsed.

It's unclear what may have started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators did not release any other details about the fire.