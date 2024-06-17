Cromwell

Rory skipping CT: McIlroy withdraws from Travelers to “process” US Open runner-up finish

By Bryan Mercer

A person takes a swing at a golf tournament.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The field of players for this week's Travelers Championship has lost one of its top contenders, following a thrilling finish to last week's US Open.

Currently no. 2 in the World Golf Rankings, Rory McIlroy announced on social media Monday that he's taking time off to "process" his recent performance on the course.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

McIlroy is an active player on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

His decision to sit out until the Scottish Open means he would miss the chance to play in three weekends worth of action, including Connecticut's Travelers Championship, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

The tournament runs from June 17-23.

Rory McIlroy had played in the Travelers five previous times, with his best finish coming last year (T-7th).

Local

Madison 58 mins ago

Overturned vehicle closes I-95 North in Madison

Wolcott 1 hour ago

Man facing fraud charges in connection to Wolcott woman's death: police

"We just received confirmation from the PGA TOUR that Rory has withdrawn from the tournament. We saw Rory’s statement, we understand, we wish Rory well and we look forward to seeing him next year," said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube in a statement.

Last weekend, McIlroy finished as the runner-up in a major for the 4th time in his professional career.

Bryson DeChambeau won his second US Open after holding off Rory McIlroy in the final round. DeChambeau defeated McIlroy by one stroke to become the 23rd golfer with multiple victories in the U.S. Open.

Both are set to compete in golf's next major, The Open Championship, in July.

This article tagged under:

CromwellGolf
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us