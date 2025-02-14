Ross Dress for Less is opening in Connecticut next month

The highly anticipated Ross Dress for Less is opening their first Connecticut location in Trumbull this March.

The store is set to open at the Hawley Lane Mall, residing where Home Goods once was opened.

Ross Dress for Less sells high-quality department and specialty store brands at extraordinary savings, according to their website.

The retail chain has been around since 1982.

The store is currently hiring employees including retail associates, store managers and more. You can apply here.