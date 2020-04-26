Rough Water Conditions Cause Kayak To Capsize on Long Island Sound

Crews rescued a woman and her husband after their kayaks capsized in Long Island Sound in Stamford Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately noon and the search lasted a total of about 40 minutes.

Crews said they responded to a report of someone in a kayak in trouble.

A woman was found approximately 20 feet from the rocks in the area of 160 Wallace Avenue, according to fire officials. She told crews that she didn't know where her husband was and described to them his last known location in the water.

A search involving fire officials and the U.S. Coast Guard was then conducted. The man's kayak was found along the shore with fishing poles and a backpack in the water early on in the search, crews said.

The man was found in the water by firefighters about 40 minutes after the initial call to crews.

Fire officials said they then performed "life-saving efforts" on the man before he and his wife were transported to the hospital.

The woman has hypothermia as a result of the incident.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

An investigation by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is currently underway.