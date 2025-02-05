Roughly 35 birds dead from bird flu in Meriden pond: officials

The bird flu has made its way to Meriden, with roughly 35 dead birds found at Hanover Pond, according to residents.

NBC Connecticut spotted several dead swans and geese on the ice on Wednesday morning, and spoke to concerned people in the area.

“That’s my big concern is the dog catching it, me catching it,” Gary Martino, of Meriden, said. “I walk the trail every day, and I noticed two people with binoculars, and they were saying, 'don’t let your dog near the water and watch out for dead birds' because this one bird tested positive for avian flu.”

Martino said he’s worried to walk his dog Bella along the pond’s path.

“It’s disturbing, you know, and it’s concerning,” Martino said. “This morning, we saw a bald eagle feeding on the remains of one of the geese.”

Mayor Kevin Scarpati said his office was alerted by a resident, and they alerted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, or DEEP.

“DEEP put out notice to say, if residents or officials notice any more than five birds in a concentrated area that are deceased, that they should be notified, so they did respond several weeks ago,” Scarpati said.

“Since then, they’ve said this is pretty widespread, it’s not certainly unique to Meriden, it’s happening all over the state, and so far this year they’re not seeing an uptick in influenza cases that are any more severe or significant than years prior, so this is kind of the flu taking its course," he continued.

People in town said they’d like to see the birds cleaned up, to prevent living birds from feeding on them and in turn, catching the flu. But DEEP told the city they’re leaving them on the ice.

“It’s not safe for officials, whether it’s our own local animal control officials or others, to retrieve those carcasses at this time. They’re just asking members of the public to of course stay away,” Scarpati said. “It was initially DEEPs response to say, leave them be, and unfortunately nature will run its course. The flu will run its course, and this is just part of it.”

In a statement to the city, DEEP’s migratory bird program leader wrote the following:

“We have AI outbreaks across the state, very similar to the past five winters. We are not picking up carcasses from everywhere that dead birds, be they geese, swans, owls, hawks, etc., are reported. That is just not feasible, nor does it do anything to stop the spread of the virus. Incidental transmission to scavengers such as bald eagles or vultures does occur and has in the past. However, we manage our wildlife populations at the population level, not the individual level, and, unfortunately, if an eagle does feed on a deceased bird and does contract HPAI, it does not have a population level effect, as our Statewide eagle population has been exponentially increasing over the past decade. We lose eagles each year to car strikes as they forage on roadkill. This, unfortunately for an eagle or two, is just another source of natural mortality. Thanks for your concern, AI outbreaks concern us all, but there is little that we can do to stop the natural progression of the virus.” - Min T. Huang, Migratory Bird Program Leader

The Connecticut Audubon Society said there’s no cause for concern yet.

“The fact that they believe it's a cold weather virus that will slow down once the warm weather arrives is also a good sign. So right now, we're concerned but we don't see any real indication that it's going to be a long term problem for bird populations overall,” Communications Director Tom Anderson said.

If you come across a dead bird, you’re urged to not touch it, and instead call local animal control or DEEP.

Last month, over a dozen geese were found dead on the ice of a river in Putnam because of suspected bird flu.