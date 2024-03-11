east lyme

Route 1 closed in East Lyme due to fire caused by downed power line

By Angela Fortuna

FiretruckFile
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Route 1 is closed in both directions because of a brush fire in East Lyme, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The road is closed between Plum Hill Road and Naomi Lane. The closure was reported at about 4:35 p.m.

Fire officials said a downed power line sparked a small brush fire, which was already put out by the time firefighters got to the scene.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

east lyme
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us