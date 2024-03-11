Route 1 closed in East Lyme due to fire caused by downed power line

Route 1 is closed in both directions because of a brush fire in East Lyme, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The road is closed between Plum Hill Road and Naomi Lane. The closure was reported at about 4:35 p.m.

Fire officials said a downed power line sparked a small brush fire, which was already put out by the time firefighters got to the scene.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.