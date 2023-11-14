Route 1 in Orange is closed in both directions after pedestrian crash

Route 1 in Orange is closed in both directions after a serious pedestrian crash Tuesday evening, police said.
The police department said the crash happened in front of McDonald's on Boston Post Road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
No additional information was immediately available.
